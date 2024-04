Hard work, success and legacy: Cari Spears' path to a club volleyball national championship contender Back in 2005, the Cowboys drafted two defensive linemen in the first round. Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware and Marcus Spears, who played for a National Championship team at LSU. Nineteen years later, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Marcus Spears' daughter is playing on a club volleyball national championship contender.