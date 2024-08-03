Gov. Greg Abbott discusses new safety system for schools, state funding and school choice As Texas school children head back to school, Gov. Abbott talks about improving safety for students, teachers, and staff. Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett of Austin talks about his visit with President Biden after he called for the president to step aside. Republican North Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne talks about the presidential race and the annual job fair she says is attracting 500 employers with high-paying jobs. Political reporter Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: August 4).