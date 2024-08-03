Watch CBS News

Gov. Abbott talks back to school safety and funding for Texas classrooms

"We will be able to better monitor whether or not schools across the state are following the best practices that have already been put into place by law in the State of Texas," Abbott said about the new Sentinel School Safety System. Abbott also discussed Texas House races, the presidential race, and efforts to prevent future extended power outages after Houston residents stayed in the dark for ten days following Hurricane Beryl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.