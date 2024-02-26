Future legislation uncertain as illegal immigration no longer just a Texas issue, Congressman Williams says We recently sat down with North Texas area Congressman Roger Williams to talk about the ongoing border crisis and why the bi-partisan Senate immigration bill was shot down in the House earlier this month. "There was a lot of hope, but the problem was it had some things to do with the border that a lot of us myself included didn't care for," Williams said. "Setting numbers of what was acceptable and what was not acceptable, and money going to Ukraine as opposed to going to the border."