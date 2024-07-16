Fort Worth police release dashcam, aerial videos in shooting of carjacking suspect "I think about the split-second decisions officers have to make in situations like this," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. "Whether to act or not, whether to shoot or not shoot. When presented with a threat to themselves or someone else, oftentimes it's not when they do act that haunts them, it's when they don't. Officers have to make those decisions very quickly ... No officer wants to go through this. No officer wants to have to use that type of training and use deadly force."