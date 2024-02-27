Fort Worth firefighters saved by specially designed blocker truck Firefighters were working an accident early Sundday morning in the 3900 block of State Highway 121. The blocker truck, as it's known, had just arrived and deployed what they call a "Scorpion" device. Soon after, a small car that was speeding slammed into the blocker truck. The device absorbed the impact as it's designed to do. The firefighters were completely protected from the crash, and--fortunately--the driver of the car was ok. Fire department officials say this scary moment is now serving as a reminder for everyone to slow down and pay attention on the road.