Fort Worth FD identifies crew members injured in crash All four were responding to a house fire when their engine ended up on its side. Two of them remain in the hospital: 46-year-old Captain Daniel Terrell, who remains in the ICU; 42-year-old firefighter Clint Robinson, who underwent surgery and continues to receive treatment; 42-year-old engineer Matthew Schneider and 33-year-old firefighter Devin Kuhn both had minor injuries and were released.