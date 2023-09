First look at first glow-in-the-dark park in the U.S. We're getting a first look at what Farmer's Branch says is the first glow-in-the-dark park in the country. It's named Joya, which means jewel in Spanish. Crews are installing mesh netting on a 27-foot sphere featured in the playground, which is also expected to have swings, slides and areas to climb through. The playground will be near Tom Field Rod and Valley View intersection. Crews hope to get the playground finished sometime this fall.