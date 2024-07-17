Texas family rescues baby bird with a warm tortilla Only in Texas! The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Amarillo says they got a call this week about an orphaned baby bird. A family found it alone, lying in their backyard as they were barbequing one night. Worried it would get cold, they threw a tortilla on the grill and then wrapped it around the baby bird! Rehabbers say the method was unexpected by actually quite effective. The hatchling stayed snuggled in and healthy all the way back to their facility.