Eye on Politics: Why Texas counties issued disaster declarations ahead of total solar eclipse To prepare for Monday's total solar eclipse, 16 cities and counties in Texas have issued disaster declarations — including Van Zandt and Kaufman Counties. We speak with the Kaufman County Judge Jakie Allen about what this means. Texas and the Biden administration try to convince the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals whether the state's new immigration law violates the U.S. Constitution. And Jack goes one-on-one with Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey to discuss the situation at the border, help for Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.