Eye on Politics: Republicans face-off in race for open North Texas congressional seat State Rep. Craig Goldman and businessman John O'Shea duke it out in next month's primary runoff for the congressional seat Rep. Kay Granger is leaving behind. Presumed Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump made waves after saying abortion rights should be a state, not a federal issue. We hear from two North Texas lawmakers about that position. Frisco voters will soon decide whether firefighters should have civil service protections and collective bargaining, or if it's a budget buster.