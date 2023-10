Eye on Politics, Oct. 12, 2023 North Texans united to support the Jewish community after the deadly Hamas attacks. Jack speaks one-on-one with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz about the war in Israel. Attorney General Ken Paxton endorsed candidates challenging Republicans who voted to impeach him. The animosity between Texas Republican legislative leaders intensifies after a report a conservative activist met with an avowed Nazi sympathizer and antisemite -- all this as the third special session gets underway at the Capitol.