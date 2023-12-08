Eye on Politics: Fourth special session ends with a variety of education bills dead The fourth special session ended with a variety of education bills left for dead. State Rep. Frederick Frazier pleaded no contest to misdemeanor criminal charges in connection to a previous primary campaign. And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is pushing back against Democrats and school districts who accuse the state of under-funding public education. Jack covers these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 7).