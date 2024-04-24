Watch CBS News

Expect more police in the Fort Worth Stockyards

More police will be on patrol in the stockyards to enhance safety and security in the area. From Wednesday to Saturday, you can expect more patrols and safety responses from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as the city works on a summer crime-fighting initiative.
