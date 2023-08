Enjoy time with your furry friends at Mutt's Canine Cantina You can get a day pass at Mutt's Canine Cantina to come in between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Dogs can roam off-leash and you can hang out with other owners & their furry friends. If you want to go to the cantina, which is open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., there are bark rangers present to look after your dogs.