Dutton wins special election for Texas House District 2 Jill Dutton won, beating Brent Money by 111 votes. The election comes after former state representative Bryan Slaton was expelled after an investigation over misconduct with an aide in his office. Dutton will complete Slaton's term. Money and Dutton will face off again in the March 5 primary. District 2 includes parts of Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties, to the east of Dallas.