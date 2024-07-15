Downtown Fort Worth street scheduled to reopen after hotel explosion A big step toward recovery for downtown businesses impacted by the Sandman Hotel explosion in January is imminent. Fort Worth announced that Eighth Street is scheduled to reopen a week from Monday, maybe even a bit sooner. Temporary pavement repairs are complete, but the restoration company still has to install steel plates over a pit next to the building before reopening the street. The city doesn't have an update on when the Sandman Hotel will reopen.