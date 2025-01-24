DFW Hertz employees strike for higher pay Nearly four dozen unionized employees of the Hertz rental car agency at DFW International Airport are on strike. Hertz provided the following statement to CBS News Texas: "Hertz values our employees and the great work they do day in and day out to provide for our customers around the world. While Hertz remains committed to negotiating in good faith and reaching fair agreements, our highest priority is providing uninterrupted service to our DFW customers. Our DFW location is fully operational and serving customers' needs."