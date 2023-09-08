Watch CBS News

DFW could be metro in the U.S. by 2100

A study done this year found that DFW could outpace New York City within the next hundred years. An analysis by moving service site Move Buddha suggests the metro's population could swell to almost 34 million people in the next 77 years.
