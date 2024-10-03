Watch CBS News

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia discusses his future as he transitions to Austin city management

CBS News Texas anchor Doug Dunbar interviews Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who recently resigned to become an assistant city manager in Austin. After a long and successful career in law enforcement, Garcia is seeking a less stressful and more balanced life. He believes he is leaving the department in a strong position and feels confident that there are several capable internal candidates to succeed him.
