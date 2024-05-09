Dallas mayor weighs in on police chief's future: "Best police chief in America" "Chief Garcia is the best police chief in America, in my opinion," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "He also enjoys the closest working relationship between a police chief and a mayor of any major city in America as well as the strongest community support for his department of any such city — support which cuts across racial and geographic lines. A smart police chief doesn't walk away from these things lightly and Chief Garcia is most definitely a smart police chief."