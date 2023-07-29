Dallas' Darryl Spence to fight Terence Crawford for world boxing title Four years ago, Dallas' Darryl Spence was fighting for his life after horrific car accident. Now, he is fighting for a place in boxing history. Spence, a perfect 28-0, goes tonight into the ring Friday in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated fights in years. Spence is the WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight Champ. Terence Crawford, who is from Omaha, Nebraska is the WBO Welterweight Champion at 39-0. Someone will own all four belts at one time for the first time ever at the end of this weekend—and there won't be any dispute about who is the best boxer in the world.