Dallas charter school exits UIL amid recruiting violation sanctions A Dallas charter school is leaving the UIL (University Interscholastic League) after sanctions for recruiting violations. The UIL suspended three coaches and ruled 18 girls’ basketball players ineligible. The school, accused of recruiting students, stated in a letter that the UIL does not uphold values of fairness, student advocacy or modern educational principles. The school will redirect its athletic programs to a different league that aligns with its mission and values.