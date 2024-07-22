Congregation, visitors cherish memories after First Baptist Dallas Church burns in four-alarm fire The site remains fenced off and guarded, with security ensuring people don't get too close due to concerns about the building's stability. However, this hasn't deterred visitors from coming to view the damage, take photos, and reflect on the church's significance. "I have no doubt that we'll be bigger, better, stronger than we were before," said David Futrell, a church member. "But those memories will never go away and it will never take away from the history of a church that's over 100 years old."