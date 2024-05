The Fort Worth community is honoring Fire Captain Thad Ravens, who spent 25 years working for the FWFD.

Community remembers Fort Worth Fire Dept. Captain Thaddeus Raven The Fort Worth community is honoring Fire Captain Thad Ravens, who spent 25 years working for the FWFD.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On