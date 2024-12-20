Colorado Commit Quentin Gibson is ready for the North Crowley Panthers to make history CBS Sports Texas Jaylon Shoots speaks one-on-one with North Crowley's senior wide receiver Quentin Gibson ahead of his big state championship game at AT&T Stadium. Gibson has had one of the best senior years in high school football history. Gibson speaks on his eagerness to break Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb's high school scoring record. Quentin Gibson has gone viral on all social media platforms in the last few months and was featured on 'NightCap' a podcast hosted by Hall Of Famer, Shannon Sharpe and Bengals Ring of Honor, Chad Ochocinco. The Fort Worth community has been supporting and cheering on the Panthers as they look to make history on Saturday, Dec. 21, winning their first state championship under the 6A Division 1 classification.