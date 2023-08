Celebrate National Dog Day at Mutt's Canine Cantina Mutt's Cantina offers day passes, monthly passes and annual passes for its off-leash dog park. The park is open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can also hang out with friends, getting drinks and food at the cantina, which is open 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day.