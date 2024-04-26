Bowie High School classes canceled until Monday; prayer service after shooting Students can return to class at Bowie High School Monday, after a shooting that left 17-year-old Etavion Barnes dead. While students, teachers and parents all try to wrap their heads around that campus violence, a community vigil is now set for Friday evening at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. That gathering is also meant for anyone who desires support following multiple school shootings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the past month or so.