Biden administration allowing thousands of migrants to legally work in U.S. The Biden administration says it will give Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status, giving them the ability to live and work in the U.S. legally for 18 months. This comes as the daily number of illegal border crossings soared to just over 8,000 this week. The Biden administration says it is also sending an additional 800 active duty service members to the border and taking steps to increase deportations.