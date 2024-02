Bad news if you need to fill your gas tank. It's going to cost you more. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.15, up 4 cents from last month. Analysts say the recent increase is likely caused by rising oil costs and a higher demand from drivers. In Texas, the state average is $2.84 per gallon, 7 cents more than last week and almost 20 cents more than this time last month. In North Texas, we're paying on average $2.92.