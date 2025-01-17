Authorities uncover massive fake sports memorabilia operation in McKinney Investigators have uncovered a large-scale counterfeit sports memorabilia operation in a McKinney home. Thousands of items, including signed footballs, basketballs and framed jerseys, were found to be fake. The discovery was part of an investigation into an online sales scheme involving counterfeit merchandise. Authorities also found counterfeit certificates of authenticity. Arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.