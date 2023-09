Arlington GM plant workers are ready to strike The United Auto Workers strike hasn't reached North Texas yet, but the workers in Arlington are watching how things unfold. The local UAW Union represents 5,000 workers at the GM assembly plant in Arlington. They say they're waiting to see if they will be called to walk off the job. The union is choosing to strike at different locations at different times and the local union says they're disappointed to not be included in that initial strike group.