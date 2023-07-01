A title change in Texas could help address the state's school psychologist shortage According to state data analyzed by the CBS News Texas I-Team, Texas schools have added fewer than 200 school psychologist positions across the entire state in the past five years. The National Association of School Psychologists recommends schools have one school psychologist for every 500 students. But, according to Texas Education Agency data, there was one school psychologist for every 2,617 students during this school year in Texas public schools.