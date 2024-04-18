20 deaths now linked to unlicensed Arlington group homes operator Arlington police are connecting more deaths, in their investigation of several North Texas community homes. Police now believe at least 20 people died under the care of Regla "Su" Becquer. She operated five unlicensed bed and board homes across Tarrant County until she was arrested last month. Residents' families began accusing her of abusing and neglecting their vulnerable or disabled loved ones. Arlington PD says more charges are likely, but for now, they continue to gather evidence.