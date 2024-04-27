Watch CBS News

2 new H-E-B grocery stores coming to North Texas

The H-E-B grocery store chain is expanding in North Texas. One store is coming to Collin County in the city of Murphy and the other in the mid-cities of Hurst-Euless-Bedford or as we call it, H-E-B. The new locations are set to open in 2026.
