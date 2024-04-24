Watch CBS News

1 hurt in shooting outside Bowie High School

James Bowie High School is on lockdown after an on-campus shooting outside of the school building, according to Arlington ISD. One victim was taken to the hospital. Officers are still on campus continuing protective sweeps of the area.
