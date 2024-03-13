1 dead in officer-involved shooting after suspect crashes through barricade Irving Police Chief Derick Miller said around 6 a.m., Texas Highway Patrol officers were working a major accident on President George Bush Tollway just north of Highway 114, with assistance from the Irving Police Department for traffic control. Irving PD set up a barricade at the Tollway and Hwy 635 where two officers were stationed for public safety. Just before 11 a.m., a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed burst through the barricade.