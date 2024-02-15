Watch CBS News

1 dead, 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

Fans were celebrating the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVIII win when gun shots fired off. One woman was killed and 21 others were injured, including children. Three suspects were taken into custody in connection to the isolated shooting.
