Robbie Owens
Robbie Owens is a veteran reporter covering all of North Texas, as well as the anchor of the weekend morning newscasts on CBS Texas.
Robbie grew up in northeast Texas, in a tiny town where her family's history spans six generations.
After working in the business world for several years, Robbie received a Masters of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School. She completed her graduate work with a 4.0 GPA, earning her the school's highest honor - the Harrington Award.
After graduate school, Robbie moved back to Texas where she began her career at KWTX-TV in Waco. Robbie later worked in Austin as an Education Reporter at KVUE-TV.
After a brief stop in Kansas, she returned to Dallas where she worked briefly at a local station before roaming the state with the News of Texas.
In her spare time, Robbie enjoys refinishing antique furniture and spending family time with her husband and daughter.
