Mike Prendergast

I've been chasing since 2011, but I've been fascinated by weather since I was a little kid. I enjoy being out in the weather and experiencing it first hand. Feeling a storm with all your senses cannot be matched. I'm also into storm time lapse photography.

But I also have a passion for helping others. My goal when I'm out chasing for CBS Texas is to provide real-time information on what I'm seeing, ground truth for you and your family so you know what is happening and where it's headed. I also am there to help when help is needed until first responders can show up on scene.

My most memorable storm chase was May 3, 2021 just south of Waxahachie. I was on Interstate 35 and witnessed the tornado cross the highway in front of me, throwing several semis and other vehicles off the road. I pulled up to an overturned, crushed semi moments after it happened and got out to see what I could do to help. Mohammed was in the crushed cab and miraculously was still alive. I could only reach his hand but was able to hold his hand and pray for him while we waited for the first responders to get there and extract him from his semi cab. I don't know what happened to Mohammed as they took him away in the ambulance but I was glad I was able to at least be there for him, pray and talk to him and keep him calm during that terrifying ordeal.

While chasing storms is a passion of mine, it's not my full-time gig. You can find me behind the scenes as Program Director "Big Mike" for radio station 94.9 KLTY.

