Madison Sawyer is an award-winning anchor for CBS News Texas Mornings.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Madison is honored to tell the stories of her fellow North Texans and help them start their day. Her weekday alarm clock has been set for 2 a.m. ever since she joined CBS News Texas in 2016 as a traffic anchor, helping North Texans avoid tie-ups on the morning commute.

Madison has received numerous accolades for her work as an anchor and reporter including a regional Emmy Award, multiple regional Emmy Award nominations, a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Award, and being named "Best Local TV News Anchor" by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

She can often be found volunteering her time around North Texas for organizations that have missions she deeply cares about like the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Tara Sawyer Foundation, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Klyde Warren Park, Fort Worth Zoo and Dallas Zoo.

Prior to joining CBS News Texas, Madison was an anchor and reporter for KWTX-TV in Waco. While there, she was also the lead reporter for the Emmy Award-winning "KWTX Baylor Gameday" show which airs before each Baylor home football game.

Previously, she was a sports reporter and anchor for Baylor Athletics. During her time with Baylor Athletics, Madison co-anchored regional broadcasts on Fox Sports Southwest for events such as the Cotton Bowl, Russell Athletic Bowl, NFL Pro Day, and National Signing Day.

Madison competed twice in Miss Texas where she was first runner-up as Miss Park Cities and second runner-up as Miss Waco.

Her Miss Texas journey allowed her to share her passion for health and fitness through her platform, "Play Every Day," which focused on promoting healthy lifestyles through a partnership with the YMCA. She also received the "Young Woman of Achievement" award and was recognized with numerous interview awards, a preliminary lifestyle and fitness award, community service awards for her involvement with over 40 non-profits and was even given awards for her talent… yodeling!

Madison spent years barrel racing in rodeos across the South on her horse, Barbie. You will likely find her out and about in North Texas looking for any opportunity to wear one of her many pairs of cowboy boots.

She graduated from Baylor University with a double major in entrepreneurship and journalism.

Madison and her husband, Preston, have a son named Charles. She speaks openly about the struggles they faced starting a family and coping with an infertility diagnosis, even sharing her family's IVF journey both on air with CBS News Texas and on her social media channels. As someone who walked the lonely road of infertility, she is passionate about shining a light on the issues, complications and resources out there for people who find themselves on a similar path.

While Madison is proud of her achievements so far in life, she is more grateful to have learned to have an "others-focused" outlook on life, which is what guides her to report on the stories that have significance to the community she serves.

