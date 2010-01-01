Jeff Ray

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He is the senior Meteorologist on staff and can be seen covering various shifts across the week or on the weekend evenings. He also serves as one of the primary reporters for the CBS series "Climate Connection". Jeff visits area schools weekly as part of the Weather on Wheels program.

Born in Lubbock, Jeff spent most of his childhood in Tennessee. He holds a degree in Communications from the University of Texas at Austin as well as a bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State. His master's degree in science education comes from the University of Missouri.

Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years. Jeff and his wife Fawn (a chiropractor in Colleyville) have two sons. The oldest is serving in Alaska on the USCGC Alex Haley in the Bering Sea. The youngest is finishing up high school and plans for a career in the Coast Guard as a marine biologist.

If you would like Jeff to come talk to your group about how changing weather patterns are changing the way we garden in this area, please email him at jaray@viacomcbs.com .