Jason Allen CBS DFW

With an enthusiasm for live reporting and storytelling there is hardly a subject Jason hasn't covered during his time with CBS News Texas.

He has reported live during numerous hurricanes and severe weather events nationally for CBS News. His original reporting on a dispute between an order of nuns and a Catholic Bishop led to international headlines. The Texas Medical Association awarded him for his work revealing the emerging fentanyl crisis in North Texas during the pandemic.

He followed the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth from the initial shooting to the end of the trial. He was one of the first reporters at the scene of the West fertilizer plant explosion.

Before coming to Texas, his work in Florida during the Gulf oil spill and the lingering impact of the Exxon Valdez disaster earned him a Suncoast EMMY award. In Wisconsin he reported on the prison release and subsequent re-arrest of convicted killer Steven Avery. The Associated Press recognized him for his reporting and anchoring in Wyoming where he started his career in news.

