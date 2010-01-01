J.D. Miles

J.D. is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS Texas since 1996. He began his career in Longview and also worked as a reporter in Johnson City, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma. But he's a native Texan who was born in Dallas and raised in Plano. He attended Plano Senior High School and SMU, where he found his passion for journalism and decided to pursue a career in TV news.

J.D. has reported from all over the world including the Middle East, Europe and Canada. He has also covered Texas from the Gulf Coast to the Panhandle. You'll see J.D. at the scene of many of the most important stories affecting North Texans. Some of his most memorable recent experiences include being knocked down by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, dodging wildfires in West Texas in 2006 and wading through floodwaters in North Texas in 2007, all while meeting some extraordinary people along the way.

When he's not on air, J.D. is a competitive tennis player, and you'll usually find him practicing on a court or playing in a local tournament. He is always on the lookout for the next big story!

