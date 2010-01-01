Caroline Vandergriff joined CBS News Texas in September 2019. She grew up in Arlington (go Lamar Vikings!) and is thrilled to be back home in North Texas.

As a general assignment reporter, she covers a variety of topics across the Metroplex - from city council meetings and crime trends to inspiring people and organizations. Most recently, she's been tackling stories in Lewisville, Coppell, and The Colony for the station franchise "On Your Corner, In Your Corner."

Caroline fell in love with journalism in college. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she double majored in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. From there, she went on to work at news stations in Lansing, Michigan; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Oklahoma City.

Caroline and her husband have three young girls who make life fun and keep them busy! They're always looking for the best kid-friendly restaurants and things to do together.

She'd love to connect with you on Facebook and Instagram. You can also email Caroline at caroline.vandergriff@cbs.com with a news tip, book recommendation, or idea for her next family outing.