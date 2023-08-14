Watch CBS News
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys agree on new, reworked contract

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Cowboys are getting one of their best players back after a short holdout. 

According to CBS Sports, the Cowboys and offensive lineman, Zack Martin agreed to rework the All-Pro's contract. Martin will become the third-highest-paid guard in the league making $18 million in the next two seasons according to ESPN.

Martin has been named to the Pro Bowl in eight out of his nine seasons in the NFL and is widely considered the league's best guard. 

His fine for holding out comes out to a grand total of $850,000.

