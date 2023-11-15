Your favorite Thanksgiving side could be more expensive this year

Here are some ways to save money on your Thanksgiving feast

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner! If you're hosting dinner this year, get ready for a rise in prices.

Prices of sides, like canned cranberries, canned green beans and russet potatoes have increased year-over-year, according to Wells Fargo's annual Thanksgiving report.

As of Nov. 6, turkeys will cost consumers 16% less this year, the report says. You can also expect to pay about 20% less for fresh cranberries compared to a year ago, while canned cranberries cost almost 60% more compared to last year.

Experts suggest shopping smart and shopping ahead for the holiday.

What are the most popular recipes, anyways?

Top trending Thanksgiving recipes in the U.S.:

Turkey dressing Green bean casserole Mashed potatoes Prime rib Corn casserole

In Texas, the top searched Thanksgiving pies are pumpkin, followed by pecan.

To no surprise, Google says turkey is the traditional main course. Every November since 2004, searches for 'how to cook a turkey' spike.

The top searched turkey cooking styles in Texas are smoked turkey, followed by fried turkey and roast turkey.

In Texas, on the day before Thanksgiving, the top searched destination is wine stores. Wells Fargo says the price of wine has only increased 1.2% from this time last year and year-over-year retail prices for wine actually fell during the first four months of 2023.