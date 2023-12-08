Younger Partners shares new vision of Crockett Row, now named Artisan Circle

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth's West 7th entertainment district is where many people visit to have fun, but sometimes the area has problems with crime at night.

City leaders, police and business owners have tried to make the area a safer place.

Younger Partners said it is helping in that effort. The company bought what used to be called Crockett Row, which is a stretch of buildings and businesses along Crockett Street stretching into W. Seventh Street.

Recently, Younger Partners renamed the area, Artisan Circle with the hope this sparks new interest and perception to this place.

"We see just the possibilities of some incredible changes and being a part of recreating a cultural district as far as just being a really great part of all the incredible things that are happening here already," said Kathy Permenter, Co-Owner of Younger Partners, "We see the alignment with the cultural district and wanted to name it so people would associate it more with the cultural district."

Permenter and her business partner Moody Younger want to fill the many vacant properties that line this corridor.

"This area has had too much of that, honestly, so it needs much more stability," said Younger.

"The tenants that have gone out we have not been surprised about and the tenants that are coming in we've established personal relationships with those people," added Permenter.

Renderings show what their vision is for Artisan Circle, there's even a chance of closing off part of a street to create more green space in the area and create a more inviting atmosphere for family-friendly visitors.

Rendering of West 7th at Artisan Circle Younger Partners

"Our vision is to see people walking around enjoying the light and bright and feel safe," said Permenter.

With concerns over safety, Younger Partners will add over 300 cameras in the parking garages and around surrounding businesses coupled with new technology to alert police if something happens.

"The perception, we realize what it is, and so we'll go the extra mile to make sure everyone feels safe and secure," added Permenter.

Rendering of the Artisan Circle courtyard at nighttime in the West 7th entertainment district. Younger Partners

Rendering of a restaurant in Artisan circle at nighttime. Younger Partners

It's a new vision for a growing part of Fort Worth.

"We want it to just evolve into one of the premiere destinations in fort worth for families for people who are visiting for people who live here," said Younger.

Younger Partners is not looking to add new bars to the area but rather looking for local business owners who are committed to making this community better. Visitors will likely see some of the newer restaurants open up sometime at the beginning of next year.