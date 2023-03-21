Wylie ISD student's outcry gets child sexual predator off streets, police say

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Wylie police are crediting a child for speaking up to get a "predator off of the streets," last week.

At 11 a.m. March 16, a Wylie ISD school counselor contacted their school's resource officer after a student "made an outcry" of sexual abuse, police said.

Police said because another child was believed to possibly be in danger, detectives from the department as well as detectives from the Children's Advocacy Center were asked to assist in the investigation.

During their investigation, detectives reportedly learned 40-year-old Wylie resident Cedric Johnson had "continuous sexual contact" with a child under the age of 14, police said.

Cedric Johnson Wylie Police Department

Officers were shortly able to locate Johnson in a local parking lot and—while he was detained—were able to locate the child believed to be in danger.

Johnson is currently in the Collin County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. His bond is set at $150,000.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation as they determine if there are any more victims.