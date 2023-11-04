World Series MVP makes Rangers fans feel like VIPs

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Rangers mania is not over yet! Fans got a chance to meet with Texas Rangers MVP Corey Seager at a special autograph signing event at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Mesquite Saturday.

The line of fans stretches around the corner. Not everyone could make it to the victory parade in Arlington on Friday, but these fans couldn't miss the opportunity to meet face-to-face with MVP Corey Seager.

Some fans camped out overnight to make sure they were the first in line to meet the World Series MVP. The line of fans outside of the store stretched the length of the mall and even around the corner.

"He's just amazing and he doesn't praise himself," said Jessica Corpus, a fan of Seager's. "He's always praising everybody and he just goes out there and does what he loves, and you can just see it."

About 600 fans were able to get Seager's autograph Saturday afternoon. CBS News Texas' Olivia Leach asked the MVP why it was so important for him to be there with fans.

"They supported us," said Seager, "and to be able to come out and enjoy the support... nobody wants this to end, winning is fun. This is what it's about and why we do it, and to be able to enjoy it with everybody."

If you missed your chance to meet Seager on Saturday, on Sunday Adolis Garcia will be signing autographs at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Arlington from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.